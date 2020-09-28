‘No consistency’: Dirty pools pose ‘enormous health risks’
The CEO of the Swimming Pool and Spa Association has called on the government to allow private pool services as the warm weather approaches.
And Tom Elliott says he’s got a point.
Chris Samartzis called 3AW Drive on Monday to vent his frustration following the latest easing of restrictions.
“We’ve got this absurd situation where a gardener can go onto somebody’s premises to mow the lawn, yet a pool service technician can’t go out there and sanitise a pool, which poses enormous health risks,” he explained.
“There is no consistency.”
