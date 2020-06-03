‘No exceptions’: Andrews Government accused of going soft on BLM protesters

The Andrews Government is coming under increased scrutiny after Police Minister Lisa Neville said on 3AW that Black Lives Matter protesters won’t be handed fines for breaking COVID-19 lockdown protocols this Saturday.

Thousands are expected to attend the rally in Melbourne’s CBD, despite warnings they could undo Victoria’s work in keeping the coronavirus under wraps.

The state government says it simply was “not feasible” to fine every protester.

Beverley McArthur MP, member for the Western Victoria Region, said that wasn’t good enough.

“I think the government has got to be consistent,” she told 3AW Drive.

“The rules have got to apply, equally, to everyone.”

“There can’t be exceptions.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW