No good fishing within five kilometres of home? That may have just changed

If you’re desperate to go fishing but live more than five kilometres from a good spot, you’re may be in luck!

Eighteen metropolitan fishing lakes are currently being stocked with 500 huge rainbow trout, weighing in at four to five kilograms each.

Fish began being released on Monday and will keep being released until October 14.

Victorian Fisheries Authority CEO Travis Dowling said the program is “about bringing trout to Melbourne because people can’t travel”.

“A lot of these lakes are literally on people’s doorsteps,” he told Ross and Russel.

Melburnians are allowed to fish within five kilometres of their homes for up to two hours under current restrictions.

A daily bag limit of five trout applies at the lakes, and only two trout may exceed 35 centimetres.

The lakes being stocked this week and next week are: