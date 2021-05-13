3AW
‘No idea’: Tom Elliott takes a swipe at a former Prime Minister

6 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for ‘No idea’: Tom Elliott takes a swipe at a former Prime Minister

Tom Elliott has taken a swipe at Malcolm Turnbull after the former Prime Minister said those “who want to hang on to coal and gas” were being driven by right-wing politics and the Murdoch media.

Mr Turnbull made the comments at a conference hosted by the Smart Energy Council.

He said those in favour of coal and gas were also “basically” arguing for higher electricity prices and higher emissions.

“Malcolm Turnbull has got no idea,” Tom Elliott said on Thursday.

“This is why he was a failure as Prime Minister.

“I know he’s a smart person and made millions and millions of dollars, but he doesn’t understand that ordinary people do want reliable electricity and quite like the convenience of gas hot water systems and gas barbecues.”

News
