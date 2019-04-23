3AW
‘No one deserves this’: Man badly injured after being dragged by Melbourne train

4 hours ago
Macquarie National News

A Lilydale man is fighting for life in hospital after being dragged by a train at Heatherdale station (pictured above) in Melbourne’s east.

John Roberts, 57, became trapped between the platform and the carriage as the train doors closed about 4pm on Saturday.

The train dragged the father for several metres, during which time he suffered broken ribs and facial fractures.

He remains in the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

In a statement, Metro Trains said the safety of passengers is its highest priority and an investigation is underway.

“No one deserves this,” Mr Roberts’ emotional brother Paul told Nine.

“He was just catching the train.”

Click PLAY to watch more

Image: Google Maps

