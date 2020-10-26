‘An incredible achievement’: Victoria’s COVID-19 battle is world success story

A leading health researcher says Victoria’s battle against COVID-19 is a global success story.

Health Program Director at the Grattan Institute, Dr Stephen Duckett, says Victoria has driven down coronavirus numbers as cases surged in other parts of the world.

“This was an incredible achievement,” he told Ross and Russel.

“Singapore came close, then it’s daylight, no one else has done it.

“All these countries in Europe were at the same numbers as us back in July and then they go into summer, where it’s harder for the virus to transmit … and we were in winter and yet we have done it!

“Touch wood.”

Dr Duckett says he has faith that Victoria’s contact tracing system is now up to scratch.

“This Preston wave, the department has now published how it started … who it went to next … really, really detailed stuff and I think that shows they’re on top of it,” he said.

He urged caution, but said things are looking good.

“We’re not out of it yet. There’s always some possibility there’s some virus lurking around there in the background,” Dr Duckett said.

“It’s still cautious items but it’s looking really good and Christmas is going to be great.”

