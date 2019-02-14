‘No other option’ than SkyRail for notorious level crossing

The man behind the decision to replace the notorious Toorak Road level crossing at Kooyong with SkyRail says there was no other option.

And he’s defended the move to not consult residents about the decision.

“I think it’s disingenuous to pretend there are options when there are not,” Level Crossing Removal Authority CEO Kevin Devlin told Neil Mitchell.

“I think the community wants us to be up front with that and inform them.”

He said the decision to go with SkyRail was made “only just recently” but could not specify exactly when.

Mr Devlin said the authority investigated all options, including putting the train line underground, but it wasn’t feasible because of the cost of removing infrastructure.

He also ruled out compensation for residents.

