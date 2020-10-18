‘No reason’ for Victorian businesses to stay shut, says federal treasurer

The federal treasurer says there is “no reason” for the Victorian government to keep businesses closed another fortnight.

Hospitality and retail cannot resume trading until November 1.

Josh Frydenberg said that two extra weeks would kill some businesses, and there was simply no reason for it given Victoria’s low case numbers.

“We welcome the gradual easing of restrictions, but we believe the Victorian government can go further and can go faster, and what I’m really focused on is obviously getting people back to work, allowing small businesses to open,” Mr Frydenberg said.

He said NSW was operating successfully, despite higher daily case numbers than Victoria.

“They need to open up and there is no reason why they can’t in a COVID-safe way,” Mr Frydenberg told Neil Mitchell.

“That is what we’d like to see.

“Victorians have paid a very heavy price.”

