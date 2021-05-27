3AW
Industry Support Minister says there will be no business support package announced today

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Industry Support Minister says there will be no business support package announced today

Victoria’s seven-day lockdown has left many businesses in the lurch and there won’t be any relief for them today.

Minister for Industry Support and Recovery, Martin Pakula, says a support package for businesses won’t be announced today.

“I’m not going to be able to offer an announcement,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“The first case only emerged on Monday and for the first 48 (or) 72 hours all of the effort was on the discussion about tracing, tracking, testing.”

Mr Pakula says his office, the Treasurer’s office and the small business office will be meeting today and over the weekend to develop a plan for business assistance.

“We hope to be able to announce it in the next couple of days,” he said.

“I think taking a day or two to try and get the package as targeted as possible is worth the time.”

No details on what will be included in the package, or who will be eligible, are currently available.

Press PLAY below to hear more details on when Victorian businesses can expect a support package

Neil Mitchell
News
