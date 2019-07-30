‘No self-respect’: Australian men accused of having a sloppy fashion sense

Australian men have been told to “step up” when it comes to their fashion sense, according to a South Yarra tailor.

Andrew Tolley says Australian men have lost their “self-respect” when it comes to both their dress and behaviour, and it’s forcing him to get out of the fashion business after more than 30 years.

He told Tom Elliott Australian men stood out like “sore thumbs” overseas due to their sloppy dress sense.

He said many didn’t even know what “black tie” meant.

“The guys just aren’t stepping up,” he said on 3AW Drive.

“It’s not about being fancy, it’s just showing self-respect and respect for the company you’re keeping.”

