‘No time left’: Infectious diseases physician’s vaccination message to Victorians

An infectious diseases physician is urging Victorians to get the COVID-19 vaccine immediately.

Dr Michelle Ananda-Rajah says research out of the UK shows both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines offer significant protection against the highly virulent Indian variant of the virus, which is currently circulating in Victoria.

The AstraZeneca jab offers about 60 per cent protection after both shots, while two doses of the Pfizer vaccine offers 88 per cent.

“60 per cent is actually very good, and it might be as high as 80 per cent as well, there’s a little bit of uncertainty about that,” Dr Ananda-Rajah told Ross and Russel.

She says is urging everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

“You should be getting it now,” she said.

“There is simply no time left.

“It will keep you out of intensive care.”

While she understands hesitancy about blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine, Dr Ananda-Rajah says that shouldn’t put people off getting vaccinated.

“I know people are hesitant about the clotting issue, I understand but … doctors are vigilant,’ she said.

“We are aware of this issue and should anyone develop persistent headache or tummy pain, or swelling of the limbs, chest pain or shortness of breath, come to the emergency department, tell them you’ve been vaccinated and you will be evaluated appropriately.”

