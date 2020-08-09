3AW
Nobel Prize-winning immunologist says a COVID-19 vaccine is ‘very, very likely’ within a year

1 hour ago
Ross and Russel

Australian Nobel Prize-winning immunologist Peter Doherty says he’s confident a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready by next year.

Professor Doherty said he thinks there’s an 80 per cent chance we’ll have a vaccine in 12 months.

“I think it’s very, very likely,” he told Ross and Russel.

“I reckon we’ll get there.

“We’ve avoided a lot of traps we kind of found out about … over the years.”

Professor Doherty said there are already several promising COVID-19 vaccines in late-stage trials.

“I think there’s actually a vaccine … that’s been given to a lot of people in China, and I also heard something may have been given in Indonesia, but we don’t know much about that one,” he said.

“There’s a couple of vaccines that are right up in what we call phase three trial, which means they’re in 10,000 to 30,000 people out there in the community where they’re likely to be exposed to the virus.

Press PLAY below for more.

 

