North East Link works leave Yallambie residents in limbo

Yallambie residents say they’ve been left in limbo just weeks before North East Link works start.

And it comes after they were initially told they wouldn’t be impacted.

Katie George told Neil Mitchell her family needed to leave their home.

But they still have no idea where they can go.

She said she’d sought answers from government but was still yet to be given a solution.

“It’s just a tick-box exercise,” she said.

“Every email I send they say ‘yes, she’s speaking with us’, but they’re not responding and they’re not giving us what we need.”

