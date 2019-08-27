Advertisement
North-east secondary school evacuated amidst bomb threats
A caller into 3AW Drive alerted to some alarming activity at Loyola College in Watsonia earlier this afternoon.
She believed the bomb squad had been called out to an incident there.
Police have confirmed that they’re at the school, currently conducting a safety check.
The school has been evacuated and the investigation is on going.
Image courtesy of Google Maps