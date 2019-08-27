3AW
North-east secondary school evacuated amidst bomb threats

8 hours ago
Tom Elliott

A caller into 3AW Drive alerted to some alarming activity at Loyola College in Watsonia earlier this afternoon.

She believed the bomb squad had been called out to an incident there.

Police have confirmed that they’re at the school, currently conducting a safety check.

The school has been evacuated and the investigation is on going.

Click PLAY below to hear the word on the street caller who broke the story 

Image courtesy of Google Maps

