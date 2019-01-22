3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • North Melbourne player Marley Williams..

North Melbourne player Marley Williams fined after role in pub brawl

3 hours ago
Macquarie National News

North Melbourne’s Marley Williams has been at the centre of another pub fight.

The Kangaroos defender claims he was a victim when his friend found themself in a fight at South Melbourne’s Albion Hotel — owned by Collingwood legend Dane Swan — in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Williams, 25, says he was trying to pull his mate away when he was hit and left with a cut lip.

He has been handed a penalty infringement notice by police for being drunk in a public place.

It’s not the first time he’s been caught up in a brawl.

The then-Magpie escaped jail after breaking a man’s jaw outside a nightclub in Western Australia in 2014.

North Melbourne Football Club is still investigating the most recent matter.

Macquarie National News
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332