North Melbourne player Marley Williams fined after role in pub brawl

North Melbourne’s Marley Williams has been at the centre of another pub fight.

The Kangaroos defender claims he was a victim when his friend found themself in a fight at South Melbourne’s Albion Hotel — owned by Collingwood legend Dane Swan — in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Williams, 25, says he was trying to pull his mate away when he was hit and left with a cut lip.

He has been handed a penalty infringement notice by police for being drunk in a public place.

It’s not the first time he’s been caught up in a brawl.

The then-Magpie escaped jail after breaking a man’s jaw outside a nightclub in Western Australia in 2014.

North Melbourne Football Club is still investigating the most recent matter.