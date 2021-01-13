Northern beaches hotspot declaration revoked

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has revoked the national hotspot declaration for Sydney’s northern beaches area, citing a reduction in cases from the cluster.

It comes as New South Wales recorded one case of community transmission today.

Federal politics reporter Harry Spicer says it’s unlikely the other states will follow suit.

“The states have been tough and have their own metrics,” he told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

“I suspect they’re not going to be changing their own rules… And it could be a little while before we see full open travel to Sydney, particularly given the way Sydney operates.”

