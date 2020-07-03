3AW
Northern Hospital workers test positive to the coronavirus

4 hours ago
Word On The Street

Two emergency department workers at Northern Hospital have tested positive to the coronavirus.

John alerted Tom Elliott to the outbreak at the Epping hospital on Friday.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) confirmed his claim.

“Contact tracing of staff and patients is underway,” the department said.

“All emergency department staff will be tested as a precaution.”

The workers are believed to have followed correct procedure and worn the appropriate personal protective equipment while working.

