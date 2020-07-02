Northern Territory records first new COVID-19 case in almost three months

The Northern Territory has recorded its first new case of COVID-19 in almost three months.

And Victoria is likely to blame.

The Darwin man, aged in his 30s, is a returned traveller who served a two-week quarantine period in Melbourne.

He then stayed with family in of Melbourne’s now identified coronavirus hot spots while trying to organise a flight home.

The man began showing symptoms after arriving back in Darwin, but thankfully was serving another 14 days in quarantine and so it’s believed the chance of community spread is “minimal”.

Neil Mitchell got the latest from 9 News reporter Ally Conway, who said the news had undoubtedly spooked the locals.

“A lot of people are calling for the Northern Territory to close to Victoria, given what’s happening down there,” she said.

