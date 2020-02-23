‘Not little boys’: Concerns over body-building powders in youth prisons

Teens in Victoria’s troubled youth justice facilities have access to body-building powders, despite health and safety concerns.

There were about 130 assaults in Victoria’s youth justice centres last year — one every 2-3 days.

Staff say inmates, although underage, are far from “little boys” and many have the bodies of grown men.

As such, they’re concerned the sale of body building supplements threatens to make the situation worse.

Dietitians, speaking with the Herald Sun, have raised concerns because the protein powders, which are available for purchase from the prison canteens for about $18, aren’t recommended for teenagers.

A Department of Justice and Community Safety spokesperson says it has an incentive-based model, so items at the canteen available for purchase are dependent on an inmate’s behaviour.