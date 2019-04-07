‘Not my people’: Vegan activist denies claims of threats and harassment

A prominent animal activist has rejected suggestions “his people” have threatened, harassed an abused farmers.

Chris Delforce is the founder of Aussie Farms, the registered charity behind the online farm map that highlights farms across Australia.

It’s led to multiple farmers fearing for their safety due to what they say are unrelenting threats and harassment.

“If they’re threatening or violent then they’re not my people,” Chris Delforce told Neil Mitchell.

Neil Mitchell: “They’re using your information! That’s your responsibility.”

Click PLAY below to hear their exchange on 3AW