Not one ‘shred of evidence’ that supports smacking kids

6 hours ago
3aw drive

A leading parenting expert says there isn’t a “shred of evidence” that suggests smacking a child improves their behaviour.

In fact, it does the opposite.

Dr Justin Coulson, also a father of six kids, joined Tom Elliott on Tuesday to discuss the issue.

It comes after a Victorian father lost his working with children certificate – and therefore his job – for smacking his own child.

Dr Coulson said the evidence was clear.

“Smacking children has been shown to not lead to one single positive outcome, but a host of negatives,” he said.

“There is just no shred of credible evidence, anywhere, to support the use of smacking.”

