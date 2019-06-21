‘Nothing is working’: Neil Mitchell calls for a change in approach to addressing African crime

Sudanese born people are 67 times more likely to be charged with aggravated robbery than the general Victorian population, according to new figures reported in The Australian today.

Neil Mitchell said it’s a cause for concern.

“The problem with African crime in Victoria isn’t getting better, and arguably may be getting worse,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“This week I’ve spoken privately to several senior police who tell me one of their major concerns is African-based crime.”

Neil said there needs to be a change in the approach taken to address the issue.

“The Sudanese community, I know, is deeply worried and has been for a long time. But at the moment nothing is working well enough,” he said.

“It’s got to be more widely recognised, it’s got to be debated and dealt with.

“Maybe those who can be deported should be deported and made an example.

“Ignoring it and accusing those who raise it of being racist will not make it go away.”

The 3AW Mornings host said focusing on Sudanese born people may make the problem appear less severe than it actually is.

“Many of the so-called African youths are Australian born anyway,” he said.

“So if we’re talking crime by people of African background, perhaps born here, the figures could be even worse.”

South Sudanese community member, Achol Mariol, said she believes the African Australian Community Taskforce set up to combat the issue is working.

“I don’t think the state government just puts funds into non-effective initiatives,” she said.

Ms Mariol said the lack of South Sudanese representatives on the taskforce isn’t a problem.

“Victoria Police does engage a lot with the community leaders, they’ve been consulting with us for two years or more,” she said.

“They have the advice that they need, and guidance they require, in order to implement ways to deal with youth crime issues.”

