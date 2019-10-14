Nothing ‘safe’ about proposed Safe Cycling Corridor, says campaigner

Campaigners against the proposed “Safe Cycling Corridor” on Inkerman Road say there’ll be “nothing safe” about it.

Residents are strongly opposing the bike-only land which would connect Dandenong to Melbourne.

Rochelle Butt, a resident, real estate agent and one of the campaigners, told Tom Elliott it would be near impossible for cars to safely reverse out of their driveway with a “peloton” of cyclists driving by.

“They’re calling it a ‘safe’ cycling corridor… there is nothing that is going to be safe in that,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive