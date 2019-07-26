‘Nothing to hide’: UFU boss hits back at reported IBAC investigation

Firefighter union boss Peter Marshall says he’s got “nothing to hide” amid reports the anti-corruption watchdog is investigating the long-running dispute that engulfed the Country Fire Authority and Metropolitan Fire Brigade over pay and conditions.

The Herald Sun reports IBAC is probing what’s gone on within Victoria’s fire fighting services since 2014, which ultimately led to the formation of Fire Services Victoria.

But United Firefighters Union boss Peter Marshall said it was the first he’d heard of any investigation, accusing the Herald Sun of “irresponsible” reporting.

“The vilification has got to stop,” the UFU boss said exclusively on 3AW Drive.

Regardless, he isn’t concerned.

“We have nothing to hide,” Mr Marshall said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive