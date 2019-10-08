Notorious jihadi bride fights for return to Australia with two children

A notorious jihadi bride who fled Australia as a teenager to marry an ISIS fighter wants to return with her two children.

Zehra Duman has had her citizenship stripped, but Labor’s home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally has urged the Morrison government to consider evacuating the two children – aged 3 and 1.

Kuranda Seyit, Director of Forum of Australian Islamic Relations, said it was our responsibility to deal with Ms Duman and her family.

“She has made some really stupid statements and has probably got caught up in the whole situation in the middle east and she probably regrets what she’s said,” he said.

“We’ve all made silly statements.”

But Tom Elliott disagrees.

“She’s not the sort of person you want back in the country,” he said.

