Notorious killer ‘Mr Stinky’ faces dozens of new charges, eight counts of rape

The notorious serial rapist and killer dubbed ‘Mr Stinky’ is facing 31 new charges including eight counts of rape.

The 74-year-old is currently serving life sentences for the 1966 murders of two teenagers in Shepparton.

He will face court tomorrow via video link on 31 fresh charges.

Police say the charges are in relation to 11 incidents that occurred within the two decades before he was arrested over the Shepparton murders and rape in 1985.

It’s alleged he broke into several homes and committed sexual assaults in Donvale, Greensborough, Wheelers Hill, Edithvale and Clayton.

Included in the 31 charges are:

Eight counts of rape

10 counts of burglary and aggravated burglary

One count of abduction

The new charges relate to 11 alleged incidents between 1971 and 1984:

• A July 1971 burglary and rape in Donvale

• An August 1972 burglary and assault in Donvale

• A September 1983 aggravated burglary and false imprisonment in Greensborough

• An October 1976 burglary and indecent assault in Wheelers Hill

• A burglary and rape in Dingley between February and June 1977

• A March 1977 aggravated burglary and rape in Wheelers Hill

• A May 1977 aggravated burglary, assault and indecent assault in Wheelers Hill

• A July 1977 burglary and assault in Wheelers Hill

• A September 1977 aggravated burglary and rape in Edithvale

• An abduction of a woman, false imprisonment and rape in late 1983 or early 1984 in Clayton

• A February 1984 burglary, rape and indecent assault in Clayton

Sex crimes squad Detective Inspector Steve Wilson said the charges should send a strong message to both victims and offenders of sexual offences.

“We won’t give up and it doesn’t matter how many years go past, these crimes can always be solved,” he said.

“I want victims to feel heartened that we are charging someone this week over incidents that occurred as much as 47 years ago. It is never too late for you to speak to police, to come forward and tell your story or make a report.

“I also want offenders to understand that police won’t give up trying to provide these victims with the justice they deserve.”