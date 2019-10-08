Notorious serial killer has murder case against him dropped

Notorious serial killer Peter Dupas has had a win in court after prosecutors dropped the case against him in the murder of an elderly woman in a Brunswick nursing home.

95-year-old Kathleen Downes was stabbed in her room in the early hours of New Year’s Eve 1997.

Dupas allegedly confessed her murder to disgraced lawyer Andrew Fraser, who he spent time with behind bars.

But prosecutors have dropped the case because Mr Fraser – a key witness – is seriously unwell.

Dupas is already serving life sentences for the murders of three women in the 1990s.