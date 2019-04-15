Notre Dame cathedral is burning down — heartbreaking footage

Notre Dame cathedral in Paris is burning to the ground.

The spire has collapsed and black smoke and flames are rising from the structure as it continues to burn.

It’s not yet known what started the fire, but it may be linked to renovations.

Thankfully, there are no deaths nor reports of serious injury.

Just devastating to see the Notre Dame Cathedral burning. Absolutely devastating. The monument’s history, art, and iconic architecture is irreplaceable. The people of Paris, France, and Catholics around the world are in our prayers. #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/u8qutd3AkR — Dr. Kelli Ward (@kelliwardaz) April 15, 2019

“Désolé mon fils, mais c’est pas tous les jours que Notre-Dame brûle”, dit un père à son bébé qui s’impatiente, à deux mètres d’une femme en larmes, soufflant “faut qu’ils fassent quelque chose ! faut qu’ils fassent quelque chose !” #notredame pic.twitter.com/mPxIbGh8Vp — Jean Birnbaum (@JeanBirnbaum) April 15, 2019

The blaze started about 2.30am, Melbourne time.

Hundreds of firefighters remain at the scene, but it seems the cathedral is unlikely to be saved.

French president Emmanuel Macron arrived at the scene shortly after the fire broke out.

“Notre-Dame is aflame. Great emotion for the whole nation,” he tweeted.

“Our thoughts go out to all Catholics and to the French people.

“Like all of my fellow citizens, I am sad to see this part of us burn tonight.”

US president Donald Trump has conveyed his sadness, describing the Notre Dame as “one of the greatest treasures of the world”.

Work started on the Notre Dame de Paris — which translates to ‘Our Lady of Paris’ — in 1163, and was completed in 1345.

It grew iconic in popular culture through several artistic works, including the Victor Hugo novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame, which was published in 1831 and adapted by Disney in 1996.

About 13 million people now visit the Catholic landmark every year, believed to be the most visited structure in the French capital.

“I’ve seen a lot of fires through my career. This is a huge, HUGE fire.” “There is a deep feeling of shock on the streets of Paris today.” — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) April 15, 2019

Click PLAY to hear Kate and Quarters cross to Channel 7 reporter Dean Felton, holidaying in Paris with family