Notre Dame cathedral is burning down — heartbreaking footage

41 mins ago
Notre Dame cathedral in Paris is burning to the ground.

The spire has collapsed and black smoke and flames are rising from the structure as it continues to burn.

It’s not yet known what started the fire, but it may be linked to renovations.

Thankfully, there are no deaths nor reports of serious injury.

The blaze started about 2.30am, Melbourne time.

Hundreds of firefighters remain at the scene, but it seems the cathedral is unlikely to be saved.

French president Emmanuel Macron arrived at the scene shortly after the fire broke out.

“Notre-Dame is aflame. Great emotion for the whole nation,” he tweeted.

“Our thoughts go out to all Catholics and to the French people.

“Like all of my fellow citizens, I am sad to see this part of us burn tonight.”

US president Donald Trump has conveyed his sadness, describing the Notre Dame as “one of the greatest treasures of the world”.

Work started on the Notre Dame de Paris — which translates to ‘Our Lady of Paris’ — in 1163, and was completed in 1345.

It grew iconic in popular culture through several artistic works, including the Victor Hugo novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame, which was published in 1831 and adapted by Disney in 1996.

About 13 million people now visit the Catholic landmark every year, believed to be the most visited structure in the French capital.

