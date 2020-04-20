Novak Djokovic taken to task over ‘dangerous’ vaccination views

Novak Djokovic has angered the medical profession after the tennis icon revealed he was opposed to mandatory vaccinations.

Speaking online, Djokovic said his stance on the issue may get in the way of his return to professional tennis once the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

It’s understood the ATP would require players to get a vaccination for it, should that become available.

Dr Harry Nespolon, President of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, told 3AW Drive it was a “dangerous” view.

“People do listen to celebrities, even though probably his medical degree might have lapsed because he’s been playing tennis for such a long time,” Dr Nespolon sarcastically quipped on 3AW Drive.

(Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)