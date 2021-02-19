3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Now or never’: Cries for Tassie team grow louder

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for ‘Now or never’: Cries for Tassie team grow louder

3AW Football commentator Tim Lane believes it’s “now or never” for the AFL to introduce a Tasmanian team into it’s ranks.

It comes as the Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutewin delivered an ultimatum to the AFL demanding a timeline on the inclusion of a team.

Until they have that assurance, the Tasmanian government say they will not enter into negotiations with current Tasmanian football tenants Hawthorn and North Melbourne.

“The AFL are in a corner here because they are ultimately responsible for the management of the game in every state,” he told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“And the game in Tasmania is in an appalling state and it’s only going to get worse unless Tasmania is enveloped.

“You’re either in the AFL or you’re not.”

The veteran broadcaster ruled out the possibility of a team transferring to the apple isle.

“The only team that’s going to really incentivate (sic) them … Is a team of their own,” he said.

“It’s high time, and it’s pretty much now or never, and I’m thrilled that the Premier has taken that position and is forcing the AFL’s hand.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

Tom Elliott
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332