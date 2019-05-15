Now you see it, now you don’t: New twist to Southern Cross escalator saga

There’s been an unexpected twist in the long-running saga of Melbourne’s most discussed escalator.

More than a month has passed since three escalators on platforms 9 and 10 of Southern Cross train station broke down.

Located on the Collins Street side, the closures has caused significant delays and clogged platforms.

Yesterday the escalators were quietly opened without fanfare.

But this morning Neil Mitchell has discovered the escalators are again closed (pictured above).

3AW Mornings is chasing Public Transport Victoria for an answer.