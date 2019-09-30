NRL player hospitalised after being found on Richmond street

FIRST on the RUMOUR FILE

The Melbourne Storm has confirmed one of its NRL-contracted players was taken to hospital this morning.

The player, who was not involved in the team’s preliminary final loss to the Sydney Roosters on Saturday, is suffering “facial cuts” after an incident on Monday morning (full statement below).

The story was revealed by 3AW Breakfast this morning, with claims a Richmond resident found the man on his doorstep.

Late #rumourfile – we are told that a bloke has woken up in Richmond this morning to find an NRL player on their front doorstep, they felt the need to call an ambulance for that player. — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) September 29, 2019

An ambulance was reportedly called with the player to undergo further medical tests today.

The club has confirmed there is “no on-going investigation by Victoria Police”.

The NRL was not aware of the incident when contacted by Macquarie Media at 9am.

Melbourne Storm is aware that one of our NRL contracted players has been treated in hospital this morning for facial cuts and will undergo further medical tests today. We can confirm there is no on-going investigation by Victoria Police into the matter. The player, who was not part of our preliminary final squad on Saturday night, is expected to be able to return home today. He will continue to be supported by Storm medical and player well-being staff.

Image: Getty/Brendon Thorne