3AW
131332

NSW farmer counts horrid cost of flooding emergency

9 hours ago
neil mitchell
Article image for NSW farmer counts horrid cost of flooding emergency

Thousands of people across NSW have been forced to leave their homes as the state counts the cost of the flooding emergency.

And it's not over.

It's estimated more than a billion dollars worth of damage has already been caused, with almost 500mm of rain falling in some areas over the past few days.

Wauchope farmer Rob Costigan had two homes swept away by floodwaters, just over a year after his family dealt with the catastrophic bushfires.

He expects they've lost just about everything.

"What can you do? You've just got to take it on the chin and keep pushing on," he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

neil mitchell
News
131332