NSW government re-imposes restrictions due to community spread of COVID-19

The NSW government has re-imposed COVID-19 restrictions for Greater Sydney after another locally-acquired case of the coronavirus was recorded.

It means two new community cases have been recorded in Sydney in the past 24 hours.

The restrictions apply to Greater Sydney, Wollongong, Central Coast and Blue Mountains.

They will apply from midday and at this stage extend until Monday.

No more than 20 guests will be allowed in the home, while masks will be mandatory indoors and on public transport.

Visitors to aged care facilities will be limited to two people.

