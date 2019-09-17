NSW government warns students they face punishment if they ditch school for Climate Change protest

Neil Mitchell says the Victorian Government is “pussy-footing” around whether or not it supports students ditching school to protest about Climate Change.

It comes after the NSW Government released a statement, warning students they faced disciplinary action if they were marked absent and were unable to explain it.

There’s another protest this Friday.

“Where does Victoria stand?” the 3AW Mornings host asked.

Neil said the below statement, from Victorian’s education department, was as clear as mud.

“Schools play an important role in helping students learn about the broader community and issues they feel strongly about. Every day at school is important. It is well known that time out of the classroom means that students can fall behind.”

“What the hell does that mean?” Neil asked.

“It’s a lesson on double speak for the kids.”

