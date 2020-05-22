NSW is quarantining library books and the State Library of Victoria hasn’t ruled it out

When NSW libraries reopen on June 1, the NSW chief librarian says books will be quarantined for 24 hours after they’re taken off the shelf.

Browsing shelves will be suspended temporarily to facilitate book quarantining.

State Library of Victoria CEO Kate Torney hasn’t ruled out doing the same here.

“We’ve all been thrown into a situation where we’re thinking through decisions that we never imagined we’d be thinking through,” she told Tom Elliott.

Victorian libraries don’t yet have a reopening date, and Ms Torney said the State Library will follow expert advice when determining when to reopen.

“We are relying on the expertise of the health department to tell us what we should and should not be doing.”

