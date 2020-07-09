NSW orders anybody who’s been in Melbourne to self-isolate immediately

Anybody who has travelled to NSW from Melbourne in the past two weeks must immediately enter self-isolation.

It’s the latest measure being introduced by the NSW government to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The new isolation order includes everyone who entered the state from June 24, 9 News political reporter Chris O’Keefe reported on Thursday night.

It’s claimed those travellers will only be allowed out of isolation once they are tested for COVID-19 and return a negative result, or when their two-week period ends.

