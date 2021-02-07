NSW pinches Rip Curl Pro from Bells Beach

NSW has pinched the Rip Curl Pro from Victoria.

The iconic event, which has been held at Bells Beach for the past 60 years, will instead be held at Newcastle.

The World Surfing League revealed on Sunday that delays over a decision on whether it would be allowed to fly athletes into Victoria had forced organisers to bypass Bells.

Andrew Stark, WSL’s general manager in the Asia-Pacific region, told Neil Mitchell they had offered to cover the cost of quarantine and charter flights, but the government still wouldn’t commit to hosting the event in time.

“We had to move on, and move on quickly,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

It’s expected to wipe $8 million from the local economy.

Michael Van der Klooster from Jan Juc’s Vanda Surf, a man who lives and breathes Victorian surfing, told Ross and Russel it was incredibly disappointing.

“I think it could have easily gone ahead,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock