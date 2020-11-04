3AW
NSW Premier announces reopening date for Victoria-NSW border

3 hours ago
Nine News Australia
Article image for NSW Premier announces reopening date for Victoria-NSW border

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced the border between NSW border with Victoria will reopen this month.

Ms Berejiklian has announced the border will reopen on November 23.

The border opening is scheduled for a month after the end of Melbourne’s strict lockdown.

The NSW Premier said she needs to assess the impact of the end of Melbourne’s lockdown after two weeks, but is “confident” the Victorian government can get on top of any future cases.

“Unless there is something very extraordinary that occurs … I don’t foresee us changing that date.”

