NSW shuts Victorian border due to coronavirus spike

An immediate ban on all Melburnians travelling to NSW has been introduced, and the Victorian border with NSW will close from midnight on Tuesday.

It comes amid Victoria’s spike in coronavirus cases.

Daniel Andrews confirmed the news on Monday morning after a phone hook-up with NSW leader Gladys Berejiklian.

“All of us have agreed that it’s the best thing to do,” he said.

Ms Berejiklian said police on the border are stopping anyone who comes from a hot spot, and all of metropolitan Melbourne has now been declared a hot spot.

“Nobody from Melbourne will be able to cross the border in the next 24 hours,” she said.

There are 55 border crossings between the two states.

The last time the border was shut was for the Spanish Flu in 1919.

The closure has led to concern from residents in those areas, saying it will have a huge impact on business.

There will be a permit system created, the Premier revealed.

Wodonga mayor Anna Speedie said there would be a number of issues that need to be worked through.

“It’s going to be a pretty challenging time,” she said.

