NSW woman arrested after allegedly fleeing Victorian police at COVID-19 checkpoint

10 seconds ago
NINE NEWS AUSTRALIA
Article image for NSW woman arrested after allegedly fleeing Victorian police at COVID-19 checkpoint

A woman from a NSW COVID-19 hot spot who allegedly tried to evade Victorian Police has woken up in quarantine after she was arrested en route to South Australia.

It’s alleged the driver of a grey Volkswagen station wagon sped past a border checkpoint in East Gippsland about 4am on Wednesday morning.

Officers had already denied her entry to Victoria.

The vehicle was briefly pursued but the chase was called off due to safety concerns.

Some 13 hours, an off-duty officer spotted the car near Nhill, allegedly on the way to South Australia.

Police successfully a deployed tyre deflation device on Western Highway.

A 57-year-old woman from Bateau Bay was arrested without incident and will be interviewed at a later date for offences including conduct endangering life.

