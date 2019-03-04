3AW
  • NT News defends controversial list..

NT News defends controversial list of Top 10 Australian biscuits!

33 mins ago
Tom Elliott

The NT News has sparked a national debate online with a VERY controversial list of the 10 best biscuits.

Jatz came in at number one.

Tom Elliott spoke with David Wood, deputy digital editor of the paper, on Monday.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Tom Elliott
News
