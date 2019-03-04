NT News defends controversial list of Top 10 Australian biscuits!

The NT News has sparked a national debate online with a VERY controversial list of the 10 best biscuits.

Jatz came in at number one.

Tom Elliott spoke with David Wood, deputy digital editor of the paper, on Monday.

TOP TEN DEFINITIVE BISCUIT LIST:

1. JATZ.

1A. CHICKEN IN A BISCUIT

2 TRIPLE WAFER – CHOCOLATE ONLY

3. TIM TAM – ORIGINAL

4. MALT ‘O’ MILK

5. DELTA CREAM

6. SHORTBREAD YO-YOS MADE BY OUR NANA

7. TEDDY BEAR

8. KINGSTON

9. SCOTCH FINGER

10 SALADA — The NT News (@TheNTNews) March 3, 2019

