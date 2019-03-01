Nur Islam sentenced to lengthy jail term for arson attack at Commonwealth Bank

An asylum seeker has shown little emotion, as he was jailed for 11 years over an arson attack at a Melbourne bank, which injured a number of customers.

Nur Islam set himself on fire, after pouring petrol throughout the Springvale Commonwealth bank in 2016, because he was unhappy with the wait time to withdraw money.

There was 39 people were inside at the time, forced to flee the flames.

Four were seriously injured.

Two and a half million dollars worth of damage was done to the building.

A judge today described the incident captured on CCTV as sickening viewing.

The court heard Nur Islam, 24, had used the drug ice the night before he lit the fire.

Islam, who is from Myanmar, declined to undergo a psychiatric assessment while in custody, was sentenced in the County Court of Victoria to 11 years’ jail, with a non-parole period of seven years.