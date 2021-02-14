3AW
Nursery owner explains why he put up sign calling Daniel Andrews a ‘d—head’

9 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
A nursery owner who hired a portable sign to display a message criticising the Premier says he just wanted to feel heard.

Tyson, who owns Murphy’s Nursery in Bunyip North, says he was “upset and angry” at the news of a third lockdown.

So he put up a sign saying ‘DH Dan at it again, Murphy’s Nursery is closed’ on the side of the Princes Highway.

“I think I’m just speaking on behalf of a lot of people in the community that feel the same way,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“I thought to myself ‘How can I get my voice out there?’

“I think, at the end of the day, it’s more about the fact that he (Daniel Andrews) hasn’t owned responsibility for anything that has actually gone on in the hotel quarantine and how his decision-making is affecting us out here in regional Victoria.”

Tyson says most of the feedback on his sign has been positive, but some have launched attacks against him and his staff.

“We’ve mainly had good feedback but as you can imagine we’ve also got the haters out there that do stand with Dan,” he said.

“They’re taking it to extreme levels … they feel as if they can leave bad reviews, attack us personally.”

Neil Mitchell
News
