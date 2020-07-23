3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Nurse’s emotional message from..

Nurse’s emotional message from the COVID-19 front line as ‘huge problems’ emerge in hospitals

40 mins ago
Neil Mitchell

A nurse at a major Melbourne hospital says health workers are being stretched to breaking point, and she has an urgent and heartfelt message for Victorians.

“It’s pretty scary. All the staff across all the floors are pretty frightened for ourselves, our families, our patients, our coworkers,” Jen told Neil Mitchell.

“We’re all falling down so, so quickly.

“It’s really life-altering.

“It’s not uncommon to find a nurse crying in a corner somewhere.”

Press PLAY below to hear Jen’s message and what she wants YOU to do to help ease the burden on health workers.

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332