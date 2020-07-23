Nurse’s emotional message from the COVID-19 front line as ‘huge problems’ emerge in hospitals

A nurse at a major Melbourne hospital says health workers are being stretched to breaking point, and she has an urgent and heartfelt message for Victorians.

“It’s pretty scary. All the staff across all the floors are pretty frightened for ourselves, our families, our patients, our coworkers,” Jen told Neil Mitchell.

“We’re all falling down so, so quickly.

“It’s really life-altering.

“It’s not uncommon to find a nurse crying in a corner somewhere.”

Press PLAY below to hear Jen’s message and what she wants YOU to do to help ease the burden on health workers.