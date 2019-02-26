Nursing home evacuated after Hampton East fire

A fire in a Hampton East nursing home has forced dozens of residents onto the street this morning

The fire started in a couch on the first level of the nursing home on Bluff Road in Hampton East shortly before 6am.

The fire alarm went off, as well sprinklers to suppress the fire.

About 40 residents were evacuated due to the smoke.

The MFB brought the blaze under control within 30 minutes.

It comes after The Rumour File twice heard in December that a fire bug was targeting an aged care facility in Melbourne’s south east.

Ambulance crews remain on scene assessing residents

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Image: Nine News