Nutrition with Karen Inge

1pm every Tuesday

Karen Inge is a leading Australian dietitian, an author, and a pioneer in the field of sports nutrition.

She advised top Australian athletes on nutrition for 21 years as the founding Head of Nutrition at the Victorian Institute of Sport, and she was also the first dietitian appointed to a VFL/AFL club in 1980.

Karen was the first dietitian to be made a Fellow of Sport Medicine Australia. She has also been awarded an Honorary Fellowship of Monash University for her work in sports nutrition.

Karen is currently a director of St Vincent’s Institute of Medical Research and Chair of the SVI Foundation, Chair of Deakin University Nutrition Advisory Board, and an ambassador for FareShare.

Karen is a long time regular on Denis Walter’s Afternoons program, where she debunks food myths and provides nutritional advice.