3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Nutrition with Karen Inge

2 hours ago
Denis Walter
Afternoons Regulars

  • 1pm every Tuesday 

Karen Inge is a leading Australian dietitian, an author, and a pioneer in the field of sports nutrition.

She advised top Australian athletes on nutrition for 21 years as the founding Head of Nutrition at the Victorian Institute of Sport, and she was also the first dietitian appointed to a VFL/AFL club in 1980.

Karen was the first dietitian to be made a Fellow of Sport Medicine Australia. She has also been awarded an Honorary Fellowship of Monash University for her work in sports nutrition.

Karen is currently a director of St Vincent’s Institute of Medical Research and Chair of the SVI Foundation, Chair of Deakin University Nutrition Advisory Board, and an ambassador for FareShare.

Karen is a long time regular on Denis Walter’s Afternoons program, where she debunks food myths and provides nutritional advice.

Denis Walter
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332