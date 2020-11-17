3AW
Nutritionist confirms the egg is a ‘powerhouse’ food, not a health risk

3 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Nutritionist Karen Inge put a stop to the rumours that an excess of eggs in your diet increase the risk of diabetes.

She told Dee Dee Dunleavy the egg is a “powerhouse” of nutrition.

“I feel so sorry for the egg,” she said.

“Research like this really upsets me because I don’t think there has been a more maligned food in our diets than the egg.

“I wouldn’t worry about it, there is so many other risk factors with diabetes … instead of worrying about eating an egg.”

