Nutritionist responds to research that found vegan kids grew shorter and weaker

A nutritionist says it’s completely safe for a child to be brought up on a vegan diet, despite a recent study finding children who didn’t eat animal products ended up shorter and with weaker bone density than their omnivorous counterparts.

But it’s all about planning.

“Being on a vegan diet as a child is absolutely safe, yes, but it does require a lot of education and planning around nutrition,” Lexi Crouch, a clinical nutritionist, told Tom Elliott.

Press PLAY below to hear her explain why

Picture by Getty iStock