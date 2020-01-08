3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Official death toll from Victorian..

Official death toll from Victorian bushfires increases to three

3 hours ago
3aw drive

The official death toll from Victoria’s bushfires has been increased to three.

It comes following a police investigation into the death of forest fire management staff member Mat Kavanagh.

He was involved in a car crash last Friday.

The 43-year-old was killed in the incident on the Goulburn Valley Highway.

An investigation has determined it was because of the fires.

“I understand he actually put out about eight potential fires that day that otherwise would have taken off,” Lisa Neville told 3AW Drive.

“He’s served our community.

“We owe him and his family a debt.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.