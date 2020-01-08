Official death toll from Victorian bushfires increases to three

The official death toll from Victoria’s bushfires has been increased to three.

It comes following a police investigation into the death of forest fire management staff member Mat Kavanagh.

He was involved in a car crash last Friday.

The 43-year-old was killed in the incident on the Goulburn Valley Highway.

An investigation has determined it was because of the fires.

“I understand he actually put out about eight potential fires that day that otherwise would have taken off,” Lisa Neville told 3AW Drive.

“He’s served our community.

“We owe him and his family a debt.”

